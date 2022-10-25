British Airways’ new campaign celebrates the myriad reasons we travel

Uncommon wrote 500 different print, digital and outdoor ads for the airline, emphasising that ‘business or leisure’ is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to trips overseas

By

The campaign, entitled A British Original, plays on the ‘what is the purpose of your visit?’ question travellers face on landing, delving into the stories that lie behind such a deceptively simple statement.

The ads themselves are extremely minimal in design, making the copywriting the star of the show. Uncommon has written 500 individual lines for the campaign, which range from the mundane – ‘Because this weather sucks’ – to the moving – ‘I’ve had a ring in my pocket for long enough’.

Many of them celebrate the joyful frivolity of travelling, whether that’s indulging in food and wine, topping up a tan, or taking care of some overwhelming wanderlust.

And despite being extremely economical with the language, Uncommon has managed to hint at the deeper narratives that lie beneath, for example in one execution which simply says ‘Marriage CPR’, or another, reading ‘Identity crisis’.

The ads will appear on buses, billboards and in print, with different executions adapted to locations and mediums. Uncommon says that the campaign’s creative will continue to change and respond to current events, weather and time of day, as it rolls out over the course of the next month. The static executions are accompaned by 32 short films, which follow a similar format.

According to Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, it’s part of a move to focus on people instead of planes, in particular “British originality”. The airline is also currently working on a new safety video starring BA staff as well as some famous British faces.

uncommon.london

Latest from CR

More from CR

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Why we need more creatives in the C-Suite

Are creatives the missing piece of the executive puzzle? We talk to David Droga about his first year as CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song and explore why creative leaders should be installed at the top table

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Inside the VFX talent crisis

The VFX industry has been hit by talent shortages, leaving crews under-resourced and over-stretched. We speak to four facilities – DNEG, Coffee & TV, Framestore and Cheat – about what’s led to the recruitment issues in the UK and what can be done to remedy them

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

3D MOTION DESIGNER

LONDON