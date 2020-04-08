British Red Cross asks us all to be kind in new poster campaign

The charity has teamed up with creatives including Anthony Burrill and Supermundane on its new campaign, Kindness will keep us together, which has been coordinated by VCCP

As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on all our daily lives, there has been a renewed emphasis on the importance of kindness in our communities, whether it’s individuals offering to buy groceries for a vulnerable neighbour, or everyone coming together (at a safe distance, of course) every Thursday at 8pm for the Clap for our Carers campaign.

British Red Cross is putting goodwill at the centre of its new campaign by VCCP, titled Kindness will keep us together, which features poster designs from a number of UK-based creatives including Anthony Burrill and Supermundane’s Rob Lowe.

Other artists who have contributed include Rose Blake, Rob Flowers, Yukai Du, Timothy Hunt, Ruby Taylor, Nina Cosford, Bett Norris, Cajsa Holgersson, and Oli Frape, who each offer a different visual approach to the message that while the virus may keep us apart, kindness will keep us together.

To help spread the message and drive donations, 100 limited edition prints are on sale on the Red British Cross website, while black and white versions of the posters are available for children (and adults) to download, colour in, and share on social media or in their windows.

The artist collaboration is part of a wider campaign from British Red Cross demonstrating how small acts of kindness can make a difference. Zoë Abrams, the charity’s executive director, says: “The British Red Cross has supported people in crisis for over 150 years. Throughout two world wars we connected people who wanted to do their bit to help with those who were in need.

“Today as our nation faces this virus, we want these inspirational artworks to encourage people to take action and join our kindness movement. Remember that though you may be anxious and uncertain, you are not powerless and you are not alone.”

See the full range of posters on the British Red Cross site