Bruce Mau on why human-centred design isn’t enough

Bruce Mau, who spoke recently at Design Week Ireland, talks to CR about his design philosophy, how he defines the role of a designer, and makes a case for optimism in dark times

By
Image shows a Bruce Mau exhibition
Bruce Mau exhibition

There are few designers who have been the subject of a documentary film, but considering Bruce Mau’s track record of big, galvanising ideas, coupled with his motivational speaking style, it’s easy to see why he has.

He’s strived to imagine new possibilities for all kinds of contexts, from the pages of a book (see the 200+ titles he’s contributed to) to change on a national scale (he was invited to steer Guatemala towards a more positive future). The Canadian designer remains lauded for S, M, L, XL, his collaborative book with Rem Koolhaas – the founder of architecture practice OMA – first published in 1995. The book presented 20 years’ worth of OMA’s projects, which were spliced with essays and other texts meditating on globalisation, urbanism and beyond, all arranged according to scale. The introduction to the book concedes that, by trying to “find a new realism about what architecture is and what it can do”, it is “a painfully utopian enterprise”.

It might be tempting to apply the same sentiment to Mau’s own practice. However, his ideas, even if grand, have always been driven by optimistic realism. The ethos behind his landmark 2004 exhibition Massive Change – which presented radical ideas in areas like transport, health, and politics – can be traced back to the historian Arnold J Toynbee. He predicted that the 20th century wouldn’t be remembered for violence and conflict, nor technological innovation. “Instead, it will be remembered as an age in which we dared to imagine the welfare of the whole human race as a practical objective,” says Mau, paraphrasing. “And when he said ‘practical objective’, he made it into a design project, not a utopian vision. It’s not by definition out of reach. It’s actually something that we’re going to undertake.”

Massive Change, first commissioned by the Vancouver Art Gallery and later staged in Toronto and Chicago (breaking attendance records in all three locations), was a call for optimism where he felt it was lacking. “At the time, there was something that really bothered me, which was that I saw a very negative mood even in the creative fields – so even in people who are ostensibly charged with problem solving and being creative, there was a very negative energy. And I saw things quite differently.”

Latest from CR

More from CR

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

CREATIVE ARTWORKER (FMCG)

LEEDS / HYBRID

CREATIVE ARTWORKER

LONDON