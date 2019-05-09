Raphaël Thibodeau , © Blue Crow Media

The photographic map tracing Montreal’s Brutalist buildings

A new book, Concrete Montreal Map, identifies over 50 of the city’s most impressive Brutalist and concrete landmarks

By

Though Brutalism first emerged in Europe, it soon reared its head in Montreal – particularly when, during the 1960s, the Canadian Federal Government pumped money into the construction of public buildings and universities, which coincided with the rise of concrete architecture.

As part of its mission to chart architectural wonders around the world, publisher Blue Crow Media has pivoted to Montreal for its latest photographic map. With London, Tokyo, Detroit, Paris and Belgrade already under its belt, its 20th architecture-themed map highlights over 50 of Montreal’s most impressive concrete and Brutalist buildings, which influenced the city’s reputation as a leading force in Brutalism in North America.

Among those mapped in the bilingual guide are the sprawling community complex Habitat 67, Place Bonaventure in downtown Montreal, and a series of Metro stations that harness Brutalist elements.

Raphaël Thibodeau , © Blue Crow Media
Habitat 67, Raphaël Thibodeau © Blue Crow Media
Raphaël Thibodeau , © Blue Crow Media
Verdun Station, Raphaël Thibodeau © Blue Crow Media
Place Desjardins
Place Desjardins, Raphaël Thibodeau © Blue Crow Media
Église Saint-Maurice-de-Duvernay
Église Saint-Maurice-de-Duvernay, Raphaël Thibodeau © Blue Crow Media
Montreal Olympic Stadium
Montreal Olympic Stadium
Concrete Montreal Cover

Concrete Montreal Map edited by Francine Vanlaethem is available now; bluecrowmedia.com

