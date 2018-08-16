Artists now have until September 30 to enter the Bridgeman Studio Award 2018. All women artists who enter will automatically be eligible for the Great Women Artists Award

Accompanying the main prize are two additional awards each with their own prizes. Entering the competition also enters your work for these awards

The Bridgeman Studio Award 2018 has announced a deadline extension; artists now have till September 30 to respond to the brief ‘Art in Mind’. This can be an existing piece of work or new work created specifically for the competition. Each entrant can send in up to 5 entries themed around the subject of mental health and wellbeing.

In addition, Bridgeman has partnered with social media influencer and art curator Katy Hessel, founder of @thegreatwomenartists Instagram account, to offer the Great Women Artists Award. The female artist selected for this award will win two art passes: A VIP Art Fair Pass and an Art Fund Pass. Both are valid for a year, allowing free entry to over 240 museums, galleries and historic houses across the UK as well as 50% off entry to major exhibitions. In addition, the winner will also get £150 worth of Cass Art vouchers.

Now entrants will automatically be eligible for a main award – a £1,500 cash commission for the design of a tote bag plus £4,000 worth of exhibition space at the Affordable Art Fair in New York and London, as well as the Great Women Artists Award and the People’s Choice Award.