Anyone can be an England player with Bud Light’s Boxheads

The Boxheads campaign marks the announcement of Bud Light as the official beer of the England men’s team, and is a playful take on the tradition of brands putting ambassadors on their packaging.

W+K has taken this to a new extreme, by wrapping Bud Light boxes in blown-up images of players’ faces, including Jordan Pickford, Keiran Trippier and Kyle Walker. The idea is that once the beer is gone, fans can don the boxes.

The campaign was teased at the World Cup qualifier matches in March this year, which saw the terrace packed with Pickford, Trippier and Walker cut-outs. A Boxheads film shows each of the players donning their own ‘fanwear’, with the no-nonsense tagline: ‘Beer you can drink. Box you can wear.’ The campaign will also roll out across billboards, social and TV ads.

The whole thing is delightfully silly, and feels like some much-needed humour after the last 12 months – particularly in a part of the sports world that’s often taken, dare we say it, a little too seriously.

Credits:

Agency: Wieden + Kennedy London

Creative Directors: Paddy Treacy, Mark Shanley

ECDS: Tony Davidson, Iain Tait

Design Director: Aaron Skipper

Lead Designer: Ben Arfur, Jonny Isaacson

Motion Graphics: Jon Harris

Production Company: Private Island

Director: Chris Boyle

DOP: Matthew Fox

Sound: 750mph