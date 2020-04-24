Budweiser reworks classic ad Whassup? for quarantine

Budweiser has done a subtle remake of its classic ad, originally made in 1999, to encourage people to keep in touch while in quarantine

The new version of the ad features footage from the original spot (bar the one scene shot on the street) with new lines making reference to being in quarantine.

The original Whassup? ad was released by Budweiser in the US in late 1999. It was based on a short film by Charles Stone III, who also directed the ad, and was hugely successful internationally.

Interestingly, this new version has been created by Budweiser UK. It was made in response to YouGov information that one in five Brits are living alone during lockdown and the authentic friendships that lie at the heart of the ad make it the perfect vehicle for prompting people to keep in touch.

The ad has inspired countless versions across popular culture over the years, and has also been reworked by Stone twice for political purposes – both anti-Bush and pro-Obama films featuring the characters were released.

The new version of the ad ends with a hashtag #TogetherAtADistance and the endline ‘Buds support buds. Check on yours.’