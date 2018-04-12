Growing the Bumble dating app and its in-house creative team

As a part of CR’s in-house week we spoke to Louise Troen, VP, International Marketing and Comms at Bumble about the rapid evolution of the dating app and how it is growing into a global lifestyle brand

How dating app Bumble came to be is a bit of David and Goliath story. The app was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd who formerly co-founded Tinder, an app that can be credited for changing the language, norms and rules of modern dating. Wolfe Herd broke away from Tinder, which is owned by internet giant Match Group, Inc. (owners of Match and OkCupid) to start her own challenger app.