Burberry creates a nocturnal ballet in new campaign film

Directed by Megaforce, the fashion house’s new campaign film, Night Creatures, brings three dancers together with a mysterious, leggy companion

By
Still image of two dancers being dragged by a creature in the streets from the Burberry Night Creatures campaign film by Megaforce

Burberry’s new film opens with three people travelling home after dark, engaged in a discussion about a sci-fi movie. When their bus is intercepted, genre conventions would tell you that the sci-fi scene is about to play out in front of them – especially when a faceless, many-legged creature appears.

Instead, its arrival gives way to a dance through the streets of London, which veers between freerunning, ballet and experimental movement, all choreographed by repeat collaborators La(Horde).

Almost architectural in appearance, the creature’s limbs become routes, platforms and trapezes for the dancers to explore in the sky to the sound of touching instrumental music.

The film was directed by Megaforce, the French collective that’s been working with Burberry throughout its experiments with choreography and VFX, which began with their Christmas ad in 2020. “The Festive campaign was about resilience and facing adversity, Open Spaces was about the joy of freedom,” Megaforce say. “This year we wanted to express the bold attitude that it takes to dive into the unknown: the fearless and playful spirit of adventure.”

Credits:
Creative Direction: Burberry
Creative/Idea/Film Direction: Megaforce
Agency/Production: Riff Raff Films
DOP: Mauro Chiarello
Editing: Work Editorial
VFX Supervisor/CG Lead: Will Laban

Latest from CR

More from CR

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Why we need more creatives in the C-Suite

Are creatives the missing piece of the executive puzzle? We talk to David Droga about his first year as CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song and explore why creative leaders should be installed at the top table

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Inside the VFX talent crisis

The VFX industry has been hit by talent shortages, leaving crews under-resourced and over-stretched. We speak to four facilities – DNEG, Coffee & TV, Framestore and Cheat – about what’s led to the recruitment issues in the UK and what can be done to remedy them

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

3D MOTION DESIGNER

LONDON