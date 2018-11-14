The ad is Ricardo Tisci’s first for the fashion house since taking the reins from Christopher Bailey earlier this year, and brings Calypso’s fantastical approach to a number of different festive scenes, with cameos from Matt Smith and Naomi Campbell

It’s been a big year for Burberry. Following the departure of its long-time Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey at the beginning of the year, Italian designer Ricardo Tisci stepped into the role back in March.

Since then, Tisci has been attempting to draw a line in the sand when it comes to Burberry’s creative output. A new, all-caps wordmark and monogram created in collaboration with designer Peter Saville were unveiled in August, replacing the fashion house’s existing 160-year-old logo of a knight sitting on a horse.

Tisci’s first Christmas ad at the helm of the fashion house also marks a clear departure from its more traditional approach to the festive season, with direction by Juno Calypso.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk