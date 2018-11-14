Burberry’s surreal-yet-slick Christmas ad, directed by Juno Calypso
The ad is Ricardo Tisci’s first for the fashion house since taking the reins from Christopher Bailey earlier this year, and brings Calypso’s fantastical approach to a number of different festive scenes, with cameos from Matt Smith and Naomi Campbell
It’s been a big year for Burberry. Following the departure of its long-time Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey at the beginning of the year, Italian designer Ricardo Tisci stepped into the role back in March.
Since then, Tisci has been attempting to draw a line in the sand when it comes to Burberry’s creative output. A new, all-caps wordmark and monogram created in collaboration with designer Peter Saville were unveiled in August, replacing the fashion house’s existing 160-year-old logo of a knight sitting on a horse.
Tisci’s first Christmas ad at the helm of the fashion house also marks a clear departure from its more traditional approach to the festive season, with direction by Juno Calypso.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.