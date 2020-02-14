Enjoyably silly burger ad for US brand Postmates

US food delivery brand Postmates gets to the nub of what it’s like to get a craving for a burger, in this surreal new spot from directing team The Sacred Egg

The spot, created by Mother LA, opens with an average scene on the New York subway, before suddenly it comes alive with zero gravity burgers.

They are particularly bouncy burgers, which according to director Alex Mavor (of The Sacred Egg) was one of the more enjoyable aspects of creating the ad. The burger texture was developed by the directors in collaboration with post-house MPC.

“It was important that they [the burgers] looked real and delicious,” says Mavor. “And that they obeyed the precise laws of zero gravity physics as they bounced and rebounded off each other, but then we wanted them to have a slightly dreamy texture. Which is how we arrived at their squishier than normal compression, and the way their ingredients reverberate ever so slightly after impact.”

Credits:

Agency: Mother LA

ECD: Joe Staples

Creative directors: Andrew Livingston, Simon Bruyn

Creatives: Casey Philips, Russ Rizzo

Production company: Riff Raff Films

Directors: The Sacred Egg

Post: MPC London/Bangalore