Burger King dedicates spot to kids with birthdays under lockdown

In a new spot by David Madrid, the fast food chain is highlighting the plight of children enduring a more subdued birthday this year, while offering “them the party they deserve once the lockdown is over”

For most kids, birthdays are a time for parties with friends, fuss from extended family, and maybe even a fun day out. The lockdown birthday is a novel and markedly different phenomenon, however – a day filled with the same faces, makeshift celebratory plans and most likely a limited cluster of presents.

Burger King France has released a new spot, Unhappy Birthday, showing children’s responses to the anticlimactic nature of the occasion while under national lockdowns. Set to a cheery tune, the children display a mixture of vacant stares, forlorn expressions and miserable pouts – after all, kids aren’t exactly known for disguising their true feelings.

The spot is joined by a promise from Burger King France to help 500 children celebrate their birthdays properly when life returns to normal by throwing the party they deserve.

The new campaign follows others from Burger King France during the pandemic, with the brand having previously released a DIY guide to recreating the chain’s menu at home.

Credits:

Global CCO & Partner: Pancho Cassis

Executive Creative Director: Saulo Rocha, André Toledo

Creative Director : Fred Bosch, Álvaro Palma

Associate Creative Director: Sébastien Rouviere

Creatives: Luis Giraldo; Felipe Antonioli