BK goes minimal for its flame grill-focused ad campaign

BBH has launched a set of stripy new press and outdoor ads, which take aim at Burger King’s biggest competitors

The creative centres on the fast food brand’s trademark flame grill lines, which are emphasised in a series of minimal graphic images that continue the vintage flavour of Burger King’s 2021 rebrand.

A series of accompanying taglines – woven into the stripy grill marks of the burgers – mock fast food competitors, with outdoor ads strategically placed near Mcdonald’s, KFC and Subway restaurants. The campaign’s echoed in limited edition Whopper wrappers, also emblazoned with grill lines, and BK employees at London’s Leicester Square restaurant will be decked out in stripy shirts.

BBH’s work is the latest in an ongoing series of more stripped back ads from the fast food brand, including a set of deceptively meaty looking posters advertising the plant-based Whopper.

Burger King isn’t the only brand in this sector embracing minimalism either – McDonald’s has released several campaigns in recent years with a bold, pared-back graphic approach.

While it might seem that Burger King is following where McDonald’s has led, it’s all part of a wider trend of simplified branding, with businesses in all areas adopting more stripped back approaches, in part to make imagery and logos work better in digital. It’s yet to be seen if the pendulum will, at some point, swing back towards maximalism.

Credits:

Ad Agency: BBH

CCO: Alex Grieve

ECD: Helen Rhodes

Deputy ECD: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

Copywriter: Marcy Rayson

Art Director: Callum Prior

Designer: Christian Kolodziejski