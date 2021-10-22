Sauce spills won’t matter if you’re wearing Burger King’s jazzy new shirts

BBH London has partnered with fashion designer Katie Eary to create a range of food-covered Burger King shirts that make sure the wearer’s dressed to spill

The collection sees Burger King join a growing list of brands making merch. So far we’ve seen Mucinex launch its Sickwear range – designed with antimicrobial fabrics, pillow hoodies and retractable eye masks to soothe flu-suffers – KFC sell bucket hats and T-shirts of the Colonel’s face via its online shop, and Greggs design Christmas merch including sausage roll-studded socks.

BBH’s grandly named Fall Collection of shirts is no less ridiculous, or charming, than any of the above. British designer Katie Eary oversaw the design of the digitally printed silk garments, which are covered in a camo-style pattern of bacon rashers, cheese slices, onions and tomatoes – all ingredients in the brand’s Gourmet Kings range of burgers.

According to Soco Nunez, brand and communications director at Burger King UK, the aim is for fans to tuck in “without worrying about spillages”. BBH creative director Felipe Guimaraes admits the idea is “a bit bonkers”, but says it’s been treated with “the same level of craft and tone of a high fashion brand”.

Only 100 BK customers will get their saucy hands on a shirt, by ordering from the Gourmet Kings range through the Burger King app, which will enter them into a competition to win one.

Credits:

Agency: BBH London

ECD: Helen Rhodes

Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes

Creatives: Marc Rayson, Callum Prior

Designer: Katie Eary