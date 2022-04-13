Butt issue 30 cover

Iconic gay mag Butt magazine returns after a decade-long hiatus

The ‘surprise rebirth’ sees the mag relaunched with its signature pocket-sized pink minimalist design

By

Butt magazine has made a comeback for its 30th issue, returning ten years after its last print issue in December 2011.

Butt was founded by Dutch journalist Gert Jonkers and art director Jop van Bennekom in 2001. It adopted a distinctly fleshy hue and featured minimalist designs (courtesy of van Bennekom) while offering up unabashedly candid interviews and bold, direct takes on gay life. Among its frequent collaborators was photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, who shot the cover for the debut issue, as well as going on to appear as a cover star. 

Butt magazine, spread, image courtesy of Stack
Butt magazine spread, image courtesy of Stack

So why relaunch now? “The early days of the pandemic sparked a lot of conversations – DMs and email from friends and fans of Butt about the desire for its return,” says Butt magazine’s Andrew Pasquier.  “Butt’s surprise rebirth this spring begins a new conversation focused on cross-community solidarity and sexual freedom,” Jonkers and van Bennekom add in a statement. “While queer visibility may be at an all-time high, Butt’s candid intergenerational dialogues about contemporary life and love have been sorely missing these past ten years.” 

The new issue has been designed by van Bennekom alongside Rogier Delfos. The design looks broadly the same as its much-loved predecessor: as Pasquier puts it, it’s “still pink and fits in your hand. It’s still about sex.”

The cover has been shot by Clifford Prince King and shows two men in bed, alongside coverlines in Butt’s distinct blocky font including ‘hung’, ‘fetish’, and ‘femme’.  Butt says that the publication addresses a “queer community in flux”, and among the subjects in the issue are photographer Sunil Gupta, porn star Billy Vega, and French actor Felix Maritaud. Pasquier adds that the team are “excited to be a platform for a more diverse, global mix of contributors and subjects including our trans and lesbian friends”. 

The new 100-page mag has been launched thanks to a partnership with Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta, which is the sole advertiser in the new issue, and which held a pre-launch, three-day installation event for Butt at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. Bottega Veneta’s signature triangle emblem also features the word ’30’ to demarcate the magazine’s 30th issue. Following the 30th issue, Butt will return biannually. 

buttmagazine.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Simon Buckley Not Quite Light Hulme Manchester

Is it still possible for creatives to sell out?

“We’ve been trying to sell out for years. Nobody’s buying,” Jerry Garcia famously said. With increasing collaborations between artists and ‘the establishment’ is the notion of selling out obsolete? And did it ever even exist in the first place?

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

MULTIMEDIA DESIGNER

London

LEAD GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Huddersfield