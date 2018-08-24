Cabin fever: a history of the humble cabin

Cabins have existed in form another in North America since as early as the 17th century. Vancouver Art Gallery’s latest show is looking at the enduring architectural and cultural appeal of these simple lodgings

From the rustic lodgings novelist Henry David Thoreau described in his 1854 book Walden to the cult website Cabin Porn, the cabin has long been a feature of popular culture.

A new exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery is tracing the cabin’s architectural and cultural history in North America, spanning early designs in the 17th century to some of its more recent incarnations.

