Camille Walala’s latest project gets a dose of Lego magic

The London-based artist has teamed up with the toy company to create a Lego house installation – complete with an eight-foot slide and disco room

Lego is well known for its imaginative approach to retail; Lego House in the toymaker’s hometown of Billund features everything from a 15-metre-high Tree of Creativity to a secret vault containing its extensive archive, while a recent pop-up event in London saw it collaborate with Snapchat on an AR shopping experience.

The toy company’s latest collaboration is with French artist and CR favourite Camille Walala, who has created the five-room House of Dots installation in London’s King’s Cross to mark the launch of its new Lego Dots range.

Images: Getty Images

The 2D tile-based product range allows children to experiment and express themselves through colour and pattern, featuring an array of different mood tiles and wearables including rainbow and unicorn bracelets.

Walala has applied her signature colourful and geometric style to the five-room house, using Lego Dots to customise the living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and even a Dots Disco Room.

Visitors will be able to design their own patterns and wearables, as well as test out (and Instagram, of course) the eight-foot-long Lego slide on their way out.

House of Dots is at Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross from January 28 – February 2. Find out more and sign up for tickets here; camillewalala.com