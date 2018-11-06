Campaign seeks to put people with Down Syndrome on endangered species list

The Canadian Down Syndrome Society is applying to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature to have the first humans included on the endangered list

The CDSS is launching its Endangered Syndrome campaign to coincide with Canadian Down Syndrome Week, which takes place from November 1-7.

It has enlisted the help of environmental lawyer Adam Chamberlain to submit a letter of application to the IUCN, making the point that with less people with Down syndrome being born (in a few countries, the number is approaching zero), the Down syndrome community has less of a voice in the world today, resulting in a lack of housing, education and funding for a community that desperately needs support.

As part of the campaign, the CDSS intends to present the application for endangered species status and a petition of the public’s support to the United Nations on World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2019, in the hopes of starting a conversation about funding.

