Creatives: can you inspire young people to vote?

Illustration agency Jelly and #TurnUp are asking artists and designers to contribute to a social media campaign encouraging young people to vote.

#TurnUp was founded by the team behind Bite the Ballot. The organisation partnered with brands from Uber to Tinder to encourage young people to take part in the EU referendum last year and claims its campaigns have led to 3 million new voter registrations.

This year it has partnered with Jelly to set a brief inviting creatives to produce artwork that will inspire 18-24-year-olds to vote in the general election on June 8.

Work will be used on social media and artists will be credited in posts. “We’re asking people to take the campaign’s tagline ‘Turn Up’ and interpret whatever that might mean to them – visually, vocally, musically,” explain Jelly and #TurnUp. “The brief is very much open, with only a few caveats, which includes being party neutral and avoiding nudity/profanities where possible.”

You can see the brief – and a list of Ts and Cs – here.