Canal+ launches blockbuster new ad campaign

The French cable TV network, renowned for its witty yet epic ads, has released a new, dramatic spot, which demonstrates viscerally how a great idea can take over the mind of a screenwriter

Fans of good advertising know that a new ad from Canal+ is always cause for excitement, with the network in the past releasing such gems as The Closet, The Bear and Unicorns. The ads, created by agency BETC Paris, are often rooted in a story that delves – in an enjoyably over-the-top fashion – into how great TV shows are created. And so it is in this latest ad, which takes the viewer on a mad journey through the mind of a screenwriter as he dreams up a new script.

The epic film, which is directed by Ivan Grbovic, aims to emphasise the network’s role in creating original content – an increasingly important message to impart in today’s crowded and highly competitive market. As such, the spot also makes reference to a number of Canal+’s hugely popular series which include Spiral, The Young Pope, Versailles and The Bureau.

