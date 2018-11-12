Canines meet cuisine in The Gourmand’s Dog Eat Dog calendar

The indie mag’s annual calendar – in which dogs named after food are photographed with their namesakes – has become a must-buy for pooch-loving foodies. Here, Editor-in-Chief Marina Tweed talks us through the process of bringing it to life

Creative Review: How did the idea for the Dog Eat Dog Calendar first come about?

Marina Tweed: We’ve always wanted to create a space for animals in The Gourmand, and in the past we’ve commissioned shoots such as cats and their favourite human foods, creatures crawling on Bordallo Pinheiro ceramics, and in our next issue we have mice and cheese! But what could be better than a sausage dog? So for our fifth issue in 2014 we commissioned Dog Eat Dog, a photo essay about dogs, food, and fashion. We cast five miniature dachshunds who all belonged to our friends, and then we invited food stylist Peta O’Brien to dress five hot dogs in the same vein as the dogs. We asked stylist Julian Ganio to create bespoke outfits for the dogs using Paul Smith’s SS15 collection and photographer Jess Bonham to shoot the story.

To celebrate the launch of that issue we held a doggy fashion show at Ace Hotel in London, with categories such as sports lux, tailoring and best in show, and invited celebrated fashion industry names to judge the show. Thereafter, we had to keep the Dog Eat Dog tradition going, so we created the calendar and continue to hold doggy fashion shows to launch it each year. We also donate the proceeds of the calendar to a chosen charity, and this year, the show will be ticketed for the first time and 100% of the tickets sales will go to animal welfare charity Mayhew.

