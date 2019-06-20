The latest winners include a cheeky spot of customer poaching from Burger King, an initiative which raises awareness about menstrual rights and a road safety campaign for Volvo

Here’s a look at the Grand Prix winners from day three of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2019, including AKQA São Paulo’s campaign for Nike Air Max and a social campaign for Wendy’s (which was allegedly awarded over Nike’s Dream Crazy following much debate).

Social & Influencer Grand Prix: Wendy’s Keeping Fortnite Fresh A great example of clever culture-jacking, this campaign created by VMLY&R rode on the popularity of video game Fortnite, embedding Wendy’s into the game play to spread a message about the evils of frozen beef. The agency created a digital avatar that entered the game and destroyed freezers – inspiring other players to join in on the destruction of frozen beef.

This campaign allegedly beat Nike’s Dream Crazy – which has already scooped up the Outdoor and the Inaugural Entertainment for Sport Grand Prix – to win the honour.

Grand Prix for Media: AKQA São Paulo for Nike Air Max Nike might have lost out to Wendy’s in the Social & Influencer Grand Prix, but it seems a day can’t go by at Cannes Lion 2019 without the brand winning something. Yesterday it was the Air Max Graffiti Store by AKQA São Paulo. The agency partnered with local graffiti artists, commissioning them to add Nike Air Max sneakers to the feet of characters in their existing artworks around the city. Customers who wished to buy the new sneaker designs pre-sale would have to visit walls and unlock the purchase via their geolocation, in a brilliant campaign which leveraged the credibility of an existing creative community while used digital tech to create a on-ground buzz.

Direct Grand Prix: Burger King’s Whopper Detour This cheeky campaign from FCB New York temporarily modified The Burger King app, so when users were within proximity of competitor McDonald’s, they were offered a Whopper for just a cent so long as they traveled to their closest Burger King. This ambitious project allegedly poached customers from all 14,000 McDonald’s locations in the US (though it also caused some confusion, with some customers turning up at McDonalds expecting a Whopper).

PR Grand Prix: The Tampon Book This campaign for The Female Company by agency Scholz & Friends in Berlin protested the 19% luxury tax on feminine hygiene products in Germany by publishing a book with 15 tampons packed into it. Books, unlike tampons, are taxed at just 7%, so packaging them differently helped circumvent the high tax rate.

Creative Data Grand Prix: Black & Abroad’s Go Back to Africa Created by FCB/Six Toronto, this campaign reframed racial hatred to promote travel to Africa. The agency did some number crunching and discovered that the term ‘go back to Africa’ is posted on social media once every minute. In response, the brand hijacked the term and posted beautifully shot visuals of African people traveling to stunning locations in Africa with the hashtag #GoBackToAfrica – reframing the conversation. All 54 countries from the continent were featured in the campaign and images can be viewed on the campaign website.

Creative Strategy Grand Prix: Volvo’s The E.V.A. Initiative Another clever use of data, this campaign from Sweden-based Forsman & Bodenfors raised awareness about a gender problem in road safety. A sift through Volvo data all the way back to 1979 revealed that women are more likely to die in car accidents because crash test dummies are male. The data was made available to other automobile companies with the hope that it would inform future car design.