Cannes Lions: the big winners in social, data, product design and innovation

The awards keep coming at Cannes Lions 2018: Nike Nothing Beats a Londoner and JFK Unsilenced are among the big winners in the Social, Data, Innovation and Product Design categories

Nike’s Nothing Beats a Londoner (which we reviewed here) won the Grand Prix in the Social & Influencer category after surprisingly failing to make much an impression in the Film Craft categories. To support the central film, in which a variety of athletes (both established and upcoming) and musicians related the struggles of succeeding in the capital, agency Wieden+Kennedy London made wide use of social channels. On the day schools broke for half-term, grime star Skepta posted the opening scene of the film on Instagram. Once the film was up on YouTube, it was boosted by a variety of ‘influencer’-led ‘swipe up’ Instagram Stories, bespoke GIFs in Giphy and Snapchat stickers, all designed to reach and engage with the youth in London.

