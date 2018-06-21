Cannes Lions: winners in Craft, Experience and Entertainment

The latest batch of winners from the Cannes Lions include an emotional film for the Red Cross, Jay-Z and the spectacular Spike Jonze/FKA twigs Apple ad

Welcome Home, the brilliant Apple commercial by MAL and directed by Spike Jonze (which we covered here), has been widely tipped to do well at Cannes this year. Yesterday it duly delivered a Grand Prix (the first of several?) in the Entertainment Lions for Music category plus a Gold in the Film Craft category.

