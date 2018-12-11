Casper Sejersen for Beauty Papers

Hair like you would have never seen it before; this collaboration between photographer Casper Sejersen and hairdresser Gary Gill for Beauty Papers magazine. It receives a Best in Book award in CR’s Photography Annual 2018

A collaboration between photographer Casper Sejersen and hairdresser Gary Gill for Beauty Papers magazine, this shoot presents hair in a way that many of us will truly never have seen it before.

There are wonderfully weird and unnerving images, which will haunt the hair-phobic, as individual strands pour like water down a wall and through an electric plug socket and fill mouths. Even the more regular fashion shots here are strange, with Sejersen’s playful use of light and shadow combining with Gill’s often bizarre geometric cuts to create imagery that is equal parts odd and exciting.

The series appeared in the sixth issue of biannual magazine Beauty Papers, which runs to over 300 pages, features eight different covers, and reams of bespoke imagery, all themed around the word ‘Big’.

