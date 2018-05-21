Celebrating 80 years of The Beano

To coincide with its anniversary this year, Beano Studios has commissioned Horace Panter to give some of its much-loved characters a Pop Art-inspired makeover

First published in 1938, The Beano is the longest-running children’s comic in the UK. The weekly magazine is well-known for its mischievous brand of visual humour, and has made household names out of characters such as Dennis the Menace, Minnie the Minx and The Bash Street Kids.

To mark the comic’s 80th birthday, Beano Studios has commissioned artist Horace Panter (who also moonlights as the bassist in ska band The Specials) to reimagine some of its most famous faces as part of a travelling exhibition.

