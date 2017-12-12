Celebrating the CR Photography Annual 2017

The photography community gathered at The Siding in Southwark to launch CR’s showcase of the finest imagery of the year

By

All the selected work for this year’s Photography Annual was on show at the event, with our six Best in Book winners taking pride of place.

Each of our Best in Book photographers also received a Photography Annual trophy (produced by EFX), presented by CR Editor Patrick Burgoyne.

Our thanks to Eizo, who sponsored our Zeitgeist award this year featuring five breakthrough photographers and who also supplied the screens in which our winners’ work was displayed on the night.

Also thanks to Estrella for the beer (cheers!) and Audio Network for the music.

Photo Annual judge Gem Fletcher in conversation with winner Maxim Ivanov, who came all the way from Moscow for the night
Photo Annual judge Glen McLeod of Grey London

See all the winning work and the featured categories including our brand, magazine, exhibition and book of the year on our dedicated online showcase section here

Event photography: Benjy Owusu-Daaku

CR Recommends

What's the story?

The Storytelling issue, Oct/Nov 2017, is out now.
We invited writers to respond to our cover image
this month: read their stories inside.
PLUS: Tom Gauld, Oliver Jeffers, Giphy & S-Town

Buy the issue

The Annual 2018

The Creative Review Annual is one of the most
respected and trusted awards for the creative
industry. We celebrate the best creative work from
the past year, those who create it and commission it.

Enter now

Jobs

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Dundee

JUNIOR DESIGNER

South East London

Make the most of CR