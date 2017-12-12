Celebrating the CR Photography Annual 2017

The photography community gathered at The Siding in Southwark to launch CR’s showcase of the finest imagery of the year

All the selected work for this year’s Photography Annual was on show at the event, with our six Best in Book winners taking pride of place.

Each of our Best in Book photographers also received a Photography Annual trophy (produced by EFX), presented by CR Editor Patrick Burgoyne.

Our thanks to Eizo, who sponsored our Zeitgeist award this year featuring five breakthrough photographers and who also supplied the screens in which our winners’ work was displayed on the night.

Also thanks to Estrella for the beer (cheers!) and Audio Network for the music.

Photo Annual judge Gem Fletcher in conversation with winner Maxim Ivanov, who came all the way from Moscow for the night

Photo Annual judge Glen McLeod of Grey London

Event photography: Benjy Owusu-Daaku