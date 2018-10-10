Celebrating the recent design history of London transport

A series of new (and rather collectible) posters curated by the London Transport Museum have gone on sale, including works by Tricket & Webb, Ruth Hydes and Paul Catherall

Transport buffs can rejoice, as the London Transport Museum releases a new collection of posters that have been used across the UK capital’s transport systems over the past two decades.

Commissioned by Transport for London and its precursor London Transport, the First Editions posters date from graphic designer Dan Fern’s nightlife-inspired scene in 1998 up to Esther Cox’s shopping series from earlier this year.

