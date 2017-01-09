paterson-katie-acc20_2015

A Certain Kind of Light – six decades of using light in art

The work of some 30 artists who have explored light as a material and subject matter is set to feature in a new exhibition at Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne

By

A Certain Kind of Light will also reflect the “relationship between light and a range of other themes, from brightness, colour and perception to transformation, energy and the passage of time,” say the gallery.

From A Certain Kind of Light
Peter Sedgley, Corona, 1970

From LS Lowry’s 1965 Seascape (below), to a mirrorball adorned with thousands of images of solar eclipses by Katie Paterson (Totality, above and detail at top of post), the show looks at light as a source of illumination and inspiration and covers a range of media from painting to sculpture, film and installation.

lowry-l-s-ac-906-crsite
LS Lowry, Seascape, 1965

Featured artists include David Batchelor, Ceal Floyer, Raphael Hefti, Shirazeh Housiary, Gary Hume, Runa Islam, Anish Kapoor, Julian Opie, Peter Sedgley, Mark Titchner, Rachel Whiteread and Cerith Wyn Evans.

From A Certain Kind of Light

Cerith Wyn Evans, Diary: How to improve the world (you will only make matters worse) continued 1968 (revised) from ‘M’ writings 67-72 by John Cage, 2003

A Certain Kind of Light: Light in Art Over Six Decades will run from January 21 until May 7 at Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne (College Road, BN21 4JJ). The show is an Arts Council Collection National Partners Programme Exhibition. See townereastbourne.org.uk. Katie Paterson images are © Flora Bartlett. All others © the artist

You may also like

More from CR

cosmos_highres_1000

The best film posters of 2016

Art director Adrian Curry selects his favourite film posters from 2016, including an intricate design for erotic thriller The Handmaiden and a clever use of Photoshop for acclaimed drama Moonlight

Donwood with his artworks

Stanley Donwood and the tempest

In creating the art for Radiohead’s album A Moon Shaped Pool artist Stanley Donwood called on the weather to play its part. We talked to him about making the paintings and how Thom Yorke’s “fucking everything up” helped the duo get to the finished works

solange_cover-1

Record sleeves of the year #02: Solange, A Seat at the Table

Solange Knowles has described her third album as “a project on identity, empowerment, independence, grief and healing”. It’s both an intensely personal record and a reflection on black life and racism in America. The album’s cover features an image of Solange taken by photographer and art director Carlota Guerrero. Solange is pictured with bare shoulders, […]

nw_logo_still_800px

Old meets new in NatWest rebrand

NatWest has launched a new logo based on a symbol from its original 1968 brand guidelines alongside a vibrant and “optimistic” graphic identity

Jobs

View more
pkf_115x115

Designer/Artworker

PKF
neverbland_115x115

Design & Creative Lead

NEVERBLAND

Make the most of CR