The work of some 30 artists who have explored light as a material and subject matter is set to feature in a new exhibition at Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne

A Certain Kind of Light will also reflect the “relationship between light and a range of other themes, from brightness, colour and perception to transformation, energy and the passage of time,” say the gallery.

Peter Sedgley, Corona, 1970

From LS Lowry’s 1965 Seascape (below), to a mirrorball adorned with thousands of images of solar eclipses by Katie Paterson (Totality, above and detail at top of post), the show looks at light as a source of illumination and inspiration and covers a range of media from painting to sculpture, film and installation.

LS Lowry, Seascape, 1965

Featured artists include David Batchelor, Ceal Floyer, Raphael Hefti, Shirazeh Housiary, Gary Hume, Runa Islam, Anish Kapoor, Julian Opie, Peter Sedgley, Mark Titchner, Rachel Whiteread and Cerith Wyn Evans.

Cerith Wyn Evans, Diary: How to improve the world (you will only make matters worse) continued 1968 (revised) from ‘M’ writings 67-72 by John Cage, 2003

A Certain Kind of Light: Light in Art Over Six Decades will run from January 21 until May 7 at Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne (College Road, BN21 4JJ). The show is an Arts Council Collection National Partners Programme Exhibition. See townereastbourne.org.uk. Katie Paterson images are © Flora Bartlett. All others © the artist