Each year New Designers showcases thousands of UK graduates from all corners of design, all eager to make their mark in the design world and push the boundaries of their chosen discipline. For the second year in a row, the global pandemic has forced the show to move into the digital realm in its support of students taking their next steps into launching their design careers.

Despite being a fully digital event, it has not halted the connections being made between grads and the industry, with the ND Awards ceremony on June 30 providing a platform for the ND Class of 21 to showcase their skills in responding to live industry briefs. The one thing the pandemic has shown us is how resilient the designers are and how they draw upon the social, political and environmental influences that have come to the forefront of their lives. The work produced has been an incredible insight to the issues surrounding us and tackles some key themes that affect each and every one us.

Ashleigh Blades, Illustration with Animation student from Manchester Metropolitan University, won Affinity’s Digital Design Award for her project The Time We Spent, which is a collection of positive stories and good experiences from the last year

Ashleigh Blades also received the Hallmark Award at New Designers with this artwork

Sabine Buhain, from Anglia Ruskin University won the Aardman Academy: Screening Award with the film Like It Was Yesterday

From sustainable design addressing plastic waste to female empowerment and designing for the home environment, each of the 3,000 students has a key message they wish to share through their portfolio of work. These are hosted on the university profiles on the New Designers website and are the perfect way to explore and discover the next wave of design talent.

The work produced has been an incredible insight to the issues surrounding us and tackles some key themes that affect each and every one us

In addition, New Designers is running several digital initiatives for networking and connecting with the industry. If you are a company with a new graduate opportunity, there is also a New Designers Job Board where you can advertise for vacancies on a complimentary basis.

Though this year is a little different due to the pandemic, New Designers’ mission remains the same: to highlight the ambition, originality and fresh approaches of the newest members of the creative industry.

Oh Well by Max Girdler-Heald, Plymouth College of Art, BA Hons Illustration

Azure by Max Girdler-Heald, Plymouth College of Art, BA Hons Illustration

Crisp Sarnie Central Tea Towels by Milly Iris Richards, Plymouth College of Art, BA Hons Illustration

We Get Up by Milly Iris Richards, Plymouth College of Art, BA Hons Illustration

Keep Your Hands to Yourself by Ellis Dart, Manchester School of Art, BA Hons Illustration with Animation

Splat TV ident by Ellis Dart, Manchester School of Art, BA Hons Illustration with Animation

Meraki: Stationery collection by Amy Baker, Plymouth College of Art, BA Hons Illustration

Still from Party Animal by Victor Healey, Cambridge School of Arts, BA Hons Illustration and Animation

Still from Party Animal by Victor Healey, Cambridge School of Arts, BA Hons Illustration and Animation

Taking place online until July 10, head to the website to explore thousands of students work and university profiles at newdesigners.com