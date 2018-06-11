Champions League unveils new look by DesignStudio

The refreshed identity is part of a collaborative effort with UEFA’s marketing partner TEAM Marketing AG, and sees an illuminated version of the competition’s starball logo

Just as we’re about to enter global football mania with the start of the 2018 World Cup, UEFA has revealed a timely rebrand for the Champions League.

Developed by DesignStudio in collaboration with UEFA’s marketing partner TEAM Marketing AG, the new branding uses an illuminated version of the competition’s existing ‘starball’ logo as its centrepiece.

