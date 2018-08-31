How Casey Bird is hoping to improve conditions for freelancers with The Freelance Circle — a review platform providing advice for freelance creatives

After years of freelancing in creative agencies, Casey Bird had grown tired of late payments, last minute cancellations and poor on-boarding policies. This experience inspired her to create The Freelance Circle – a website that allows creatives to anonymously review agencies that have taken them on as a freelancer.

Here, Bird discusses her experience as a freelancer and how agencies can create a more positive experience for temporary staff.