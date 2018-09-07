Channel 4 addresses online abuse in ad break takeover

A Channel 4 ad break takeover taking place this evening will tackle online abuse received by people appearing in ads. It paints a bleak portrait of how the public responds to diverse representations of society

By

The takeover will feature short clips from three recent ad campaigns, overlaid with screen grabs of social media postings showing how some members of the public reacted to what they saw.

The ads include spots from Maltesers, Nationwide and McCain and all feature diverse casting. The Maltesers spot is one of a series of ads which won Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award in 2016, and features characters making light of their disabilities, while the McCain ad is from a set of spots featuring LGBT+ families.

