Channel 4 releases Christmas ad, #MerryDifferent

Channel 4’s first ever holiday ad takes a witty approach to the fact that Christmas is going to be a bit different this year, while also reiterating its long-term message that alternative ways of doing things should be celebrated

The spot opens on a crisis meeting where Santa’s head elf reveals to an unexpected band of co-workers – including the tooth fairy and the Easter bunny – that due to “everything that is happening”, his boss is considering cancelling Christmas.

As the group tries to work out how the festivities can go ahead, the meeting quickly disintegrates, before help comes from an unlikely character, who reminds everyone that “different can be good”.

Directed by Jeff Low and David Kolbusz through Biscuit Filmworks, the spot by 4Creative marks the first time Channel 4 has run a festive campaign. And alongside its humorous Christmassy message, it also reminds everyone of the broadcaster’s core message of inclusivity.

“Channel 4 is here to ensure alternative voices are heard, which reflect an inclusive modern Britain,” says Channel 4’s chief marketing officer Zaid Al-Qassab. “We think our family of holiday mascots is a fitting reflection of the diversity of many British families doing their best in difficult circumstances this Christmas season.”

The spot follows other campaigns from Channel 4 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which have addressed the challenges we’ve all faced in an entertaining, often irreverent way. These have included the #StayAtHome campaign and #BeMoreRainbow, which encouraged everyone to show each other kindness.

Credits:

Agency: 4Creative

ECD: Lynsey Atkin

Deputy ECD: Eoin Mclaughlin

Creatives: Chris Rice, Greg Carter, Lydia Raghavan

Production company: Biscuit Filmworks UK

Directors: Jeff Low, David Kolbusz