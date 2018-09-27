Channel 4 rebrands its digital channels

E4 gets an entire makeover, while Channel 4’s digital channels – including Film4, More4, 4Music and 4Seven – will now incorporate the classic Lambie-Nairn Channel 4 logo as the network seeks to unify its brand

The rebrand, which was created in-house by 4Creative, marks a significant move away from the network’s previous approach to its digital channels, which was to brand them as distinct from the main Channel 4. It has been prompted by the current climate of TV, explains Head of 4Creative, Alice Tonge.

“When the channels were all originally created, we made that conscious decision to make them all as individual, and it was really successful – they’re brands that everyone knows and loves,” she explains. “But we’re in a time where there’s more channels, more noise. We did a bit of research about 18 months ago, that showed that you needed more than just the number 4 to unite our brand family.

“The way in which people consume content these days is different,” she continues. “People talk about TV shows rather than TV channels. The branding and the packaging that sits around that is vital and where you can unite the brand message is really important.”

