Channel 4 teases viewers with launch of ‘world’s first sensory gaming device’

As part of an elaborate campaign for new sci-fi drama Kiss Me First, Channel 4 created the AzanaBand, a gaming device that purported to stimulate happiness, fear and pain in users.

Channel 4 first promoted the AzanaBand in an ad that played out during a prime-time slot which made no explicit mention of the Kiss Me First show, but instead introduced the concept of a product that you would wear around your neck which could simulate emotions from happiness to fear.

