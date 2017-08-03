Channel 4’s first trailer for The Great British Bake Off looks tasty

The Great British Bake Off’s move from the BBC to Channel 4 last year shocked the nation. But this charming, homely trailer for the new version of the TV baking show will probably reassure fans that it’s still worth watching in its new home.

The trailer, from 4Creative, marks an advertising first: the only time an entire ad has been animated using baked products. Opening on a flour mountain that gets flattened by an egg yolk, viewers are taken on a baking journey featuring bread, cakes, and, of course, the preparation of a show stopper.

Fact fans will be keen to discover that 335 baked characters were created for the trailer, using 500 eggs, 28kg of sugar and 50kg of flour. Yummy.

4Creatives ECDs John Allison and Chris Bovill of course have form in this area: they were the ones behind the glorious Skoda Cake ad, created when they were at Fallon in 2007.

GBBO Trailer credits:

Agency: 4Creative

ECDs: John Allison, Chris Bovill

Creative director: Dan Watts

Creatives: Jack Croft, Stacey Bird

Production company: Blinkink

Directors: Parabella (Michael Please, Dan Ojari)