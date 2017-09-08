Cheeky new billboard campaign from O2

O2 has been running a witty billboard campaign featuring broken hoardings to promote an offer of a replacement screen for customers who purchase a new phone handset on certain tariffs.

By

O2 has launched their new phone screen offer officially today, though have been running a teaser campaign on selected billboards – all of which have suffered accidents themselves – over the past week. The campaign has caused some entertaining debate on Twitter:

Below is the official ad for the offer, which airs from today:

Agency: VCCP

