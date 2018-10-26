Childish Gambino wins Music Video of the Year at the UK MVAs

With This Is America providing the most significant cultural moment for a music video in some years, it would have been shocking if he hadn’t, frankly. Other big winners at last night’s ceremony include Florence + The Machine and Young Fathers

Childish Gambino’s This Is America arrived in the world with a bang in May this year, almost instantly racking up millions of views and sparking countless think pieces (you can read CR’s one, by Rob Turner, here). It’s unusual that a music video can prompt such a cultural moment so it is only right that the video is now beginning what will likely be a round of award wins by picking up the top prize at the respected UK Music Video Awards.

Other success stories of the ceremony (which took place last night at London’s Roundhouse) include Florence + The Machine and Sevdaliza, who picked up multiple awards. Director Autumn de Wilde collected the awards for Best UK Rock Video and Best Choreography in a Video for Florence + the Machine’s Big God, while Sevdaliza’s Shahmaran, an epic tale of desire and oppression, was honoured in the Best Visual Effects category as well as winning the Best UK Alternative Video award for Ghanaian director Emmanuel Adjei.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk