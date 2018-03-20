Childline addresses discrimination in new ad

A new ad for counselling service Childline focuses on real-life stories of discrimination, racial stereotyping and bullying in children and young adults.

Titled Think You Understand Me?, Childline’s new ad begins by debunking a couple of stereotypes about race that could be viewed as being at the more harmless end of the spectrum, before quickly showing how other, far more upsetting, assumptions can be used to bully children and young adults.

The point of the ad is of course that no prejudices should be acceptable, for they all cause distress and anxiety.

