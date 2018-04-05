What ad agencies can learn from stand-up comedy

Chris Head is a stand-up comedy coach and director whose knowledge of live performance techniques, joke structures and storytelling is helping ad agencies to pitch ideas to clients, as well as giving them a taste of the stage.

Having brought his stand-up course into 180 Amsterdam, Lida and The Mill, Chris Head is an advocate for the fact that many of the skills needed to perform comedy on stage can translate into other creative spheres. Head has been working as a mentor to comedians since the mid-1990s and started to take his expertise into the corporate world a few years ago – to a bank, a law firm and now, increasingly, into ad agencies.