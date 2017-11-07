Christmas arrives at Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason has just revealed the Christmas windows in its flagship Piccadilly store, which consist of a 20-metre 3D installation showing classic Christmas scenes such as popping champagne, dressing the tree, feasting with friends, and an advent calendar. Created by Fortnum’s regular design collaborator, Otherway, based on a design by illustrator Chervelle Fryer, the window took 12 weeks to build from scratch.

The windows at Fortnum & Mason’s flagship Piccadilly store

It was crafted by a group of sculptors and installation artists, with even make-up artists employed to get the faces of the characters perfect.

Fryer’s original illustration acts as a sleeve to the Fortnum’s Christmas brochure. Both the window and the catalogue continue the use of Fortnum’s Christmas tagline, Together We’re Merrier, first introduced last year.

The Fortnum’s Christmas catalogue

Details of Chervelle Fryer’s tapestry illustration

Otherway took inspiration from research into Fortnum’s archive, before commissioning Fryer to bring the idea to life. The creative process involved going through rounds of detailed hand sketching to create one continuous scene with multiple layers of storytelling, through to a final full colour one-off illustrated art piece, which was created digitally.

Making the window display

Credits:

Client: Zia Zareem-Slade, Customer Experience Director, Fortnum & Mason

Agency: Otherway

Illustator: Chervelle Fryer, Jelly London