Fortnum & Mason

Christmas arrives at Fortnum & Mason

Luxury London grocer Fortnum & Mason unveiled its Christmas windows this morning, which feature a sumptuous tapestry-style installation of festive highlights.

By

Fortnum & Mason has just revealed the Christmas windows in its flagship Piccadilly store, which consist of a 20-metre 3D installation showing classic Christmas scenes such as popping champagne, dressing the tree, feasting with friends, and an advent calendar. Created by Fortnum’s regular design collaborator, Otherway, based on a design by illustrator Chervelle Fryer, the window took 12 weeks to build from scratch.

Fortnum & Mason
The windows at Fortnum & Mason’s flagship Piccadilly store
Fortnum & Mason
Fortnum & Mason
Fortnum & Mason

It was crafted by a group of sculptors and installation artists, with even make-up artists employed to get the faces of the characters perfect.

Fryer’s original illustration acts as a sleeve to the Fortnum’s Christmas brochure. Both the window and the catalogue continue the use of Fortnum’s Christmas tagline, Together We’re Merrier, first introduced last year.

Fortnum & Mason
The Fortnum’s Christmas catalogue
Fortnum & Mason
Details of Chervelle Fryer’s tapestry illustration
Fortnum & Mason

Otherway took inspiration from research into Fortnum’s archive, before commissioning Fryer to bring the idea to life. The creative process involved going through rounds of detailed hand sketching to create one continuous scene with multiple layers of storytelling, through to a final full colour one-off illustrated art piece, which was created digitally.

Fortnum & Mason
Making the window display
Fortnum & Mason
Fortnum & Mason

Credits:
Client: Zia Zareem-Slade, Customer Experience Director, Fortnum & Mason
Agency: Otherway
Illustator: Chervelle Fryer, Jelly London

What's the story?

The Storytelling issue, Oct/Nov 2017, is out now.
We invited writers to respond to our cover image
this month: read their stories inside.
PLUS: Tom Gauld, Oliver Jeffers, Giphy & S-Town

Buy the issue

The Annual 2018

The Creative Review Annual is one of the most
respected and trusted awards for the creative
industry. We celebrate the best creative work from
the past year, those who create it and commission it.

Enter now

Jobs

View more

CREATIVE INTERIOR DESIGNER

Birmingham - Salary £30-£35k

CREATIVE RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

Leeds, West Yorkshire - £20,000 - 30,000

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London (Central) - Competitive

Packaging Designer

Exeter, Devon (GB) - c £20,000 pa, 37.5 hpw

Make the most of CR