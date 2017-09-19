Christoph Niemann New York retrospective

An exhibition of the work of illustrator Christoph Niemann opens at the School of Visual Arts in New York later this month, in celebration of his recent SVA Annual Masters Series Award

The show, entitled The Masters Series: Christoph Niemann, coincides with the announcement that the Berlin-based artist is the recipient of the 29th Masters Series Award. In addition to the retrospective, Niemann will also present a talk (which is free to attend) on October 2 at the SVA Theatre.

T-Rex, Sunday Sketch, 2014

While Niemann’s wide-ranging illustrative work has tackled the big issues via covers for The New Yorker (see ‘Fukushima’ above) and field reports for The New York Times, he is also a great visual diarist and is just as adept at distilling everyday life down into single images – often making inventive use of familiar objects, as in his popular Sunday Sketches series (see T-Rex, above, and two examples, below).

Guantanamo, cover for The New York Times Book Review, February 1 2015

Niemann seems to work incessantly, too, and frequently uploads personal projects to his website, such as this recent sketchbook series created while on a visit to the Algarve in Portugal, based on photos taken on his phone. He is no stranger to technology either: highly active across social media, he even boasts two apps – Chomp and Petting Zoo, created with Jon Huang – to his name.

The SVA show is a chance to look back over his career to date and enjoy a body of work that is chock-full of wit and visual invention – and that seems to effortlessly capture the ups and down of modern life.

Downtown, Silkscreen, 2016

The Masters Series: Christoph Niemann is at the SVA Chelsea Gallery, 601 West 26th Street, 15th floor, New York from September 30 – November 4. The accompanying talk will take pace on October 4 at the SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street, New York at 7pm. A reception in honour of the exhibition and Niemann’s award is on October 3 – both the talk and reception are free and open to the public. For more details, see sva.edu and christophniemann.com