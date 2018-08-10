Fifty years of circus portraits by Peter Lavery are compiled in a new book, published to coincide with 250 years since the ‘invention’ of the modern day circus

A certain enigma surrounds circus life and the characters who live it. An enigma photographer Peter Lavery was particularly taken up by. So drawn in, in fact, that he has spent the last 50 years documenting circus folk of Britain.

He started way back in 1968, and his pet subject has kept him engaged ever since. “I became fascinated by the world of circus, by the way of life and by the brutal beauty of the characters. It is a passion that has remained with me to this day,” explains Lavery.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk