CitizenM’s new campaign is shot from the perspective of a pillow

KesselsKramer’s latest campaign for CitizenM sees the hotel adorned with accurate, and often amusing, portraits of restful guests shot by Amber Pinkerton

KesselsKramer has a longstanding relationship with CitizenM. Previous editions of the agency’s ongoing portrait project have adorned the hotel chain’s new openings across the world, including the ‘misfits and mavericks’ of New York and local artists, creatives and activists in LA.

Next up, the agency is marking the opening of the chain’s first hotel in London’s Victoria, along with five new openings across America.

To celebrate the occasion, KesselsKramer enlisted the help of London-based, Jamaican-born photographer Amber Pinkerton to create a series of portraits that capture a diverse group of ‘citizens’.

Shot from the perspective of the pillow, the intimate images are the perfect antidote to the ‘I woke up like this’ aesthetic, with restful faces contorting in ways they never would while awake.

Featuring 98 windows, the display celebrates all of our similarities, differences and eccentricities, as Pinkerton’s subjects sleep, snooze, play, and dance in their dreams – often with amusing results.

Citizens of sleep is on show throughout July in CitizenM’s London Victoria hotel, with a number of exhibitions in the US to follow later this year.

