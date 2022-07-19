CitizenM’s new campaign is shot from the perspective of a pillow

KesselsKramer’s latest campaign for CitizenM sees the hotel adorned with accurate, and often amusing, portraits of restful guests shot by Amber Pinkerton

By

KesselsKramer has a longstanding relationship with CitizenM. Previous editions of the agency’s ongoing portrait project have adorned the hotel chain’s new openings across the world, including the ‘misfits and mavericks’ of New York and local artists, creatives and activists in LA.

Next up, the agency is marking the opening of the chain’s first hotel in London’s Victoria, along with five new openings across America.

To celebrate the occasion, KesselsKramer enlisted the help of London-based, Jamaican-born photographer Amber Pinkerton to create a series of portraits that capture a diverse group of ‘citizens’.

Shot from the perspective of the pillow, the intimate images are the perfect antidote to the ‘I woke up like this’ aesthetic, with restful faces contorting in ways they never would while awake.

Featuring 98 windows, the display celebrates all of our similarities, differences and eccentricities, as Pinkerton’s subjects sleep, snooze, play, and dance in their dreams – often with amusing results.

Citizens of sleep is on show throughout July in CitizenM’s London Victoria hotel, with a number of exhibitions in the US to follow later this year.

kesselskramer.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

MIDDLE WEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

DESIGNER

LONDON

GAME DESIGN TUTOR

BRACKNELL/BERKSHIRE