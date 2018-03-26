City to City: an interview with Experimental Jetset
A new exhibition in Melbourne aims to convey some of the social, political and cultural ideas that have become central to the thinking of Dutch graphic design studio, Experimental Jetset. Here, they talk to CR about how the show came together
In ‘Experimental Jetset – Superstructure’, co-curators Kate Rhodes and Fleur Watson have put together a show at RMIT Design Hub that serves as an introduction to Experimental Jetset’s work, but also focuses on its interest in the visual language of the contemporary city and the role of urban, physical space in 2018.
Founded in Amsterdam in 1997 by Marieke Stolk, Erwin Brinkers and Danny van den Dungen, the studio marked its 20th anniversary last year and the new exhibition brings into focus several of its concerns in the form of a ‘drift’ through four parts of an imaginary city, with distinct Constructivist, Situationist, ‘Provotarian’ and Post-Punk areas.
Here, the studio talk to CR about the approach to the new exhibition, reflect on turning 20 as a studio and discuss their experience of the Melbourne graphic design scene – and how it contrasts to their home city of Amsterdam.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Sign in
Why register?
Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter.
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why am I being asked to register with CR?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in print.
Access our full archive
This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.
Receive our newsletter
Our daily email of inspiration and insight from the creative industries, curated by the CR editorial team