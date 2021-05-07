Al Fingers updates his book exploring Clarks shoes in Jamaica

The latest edition of Clarks in Jamaica traces the significance of the shoe brand, which has been dubbed the ‘national shoe of Jamaica’ and referenced in countless reggae and dancehall tracks

By

Originally published in 2012, DJ and cultural historian Al Fingers’ book Clarks in Jamaica traces the brand’s journey from Somerset, where it was founded the 19th century, to the West Indies, where it subsequently became a popular shoe brand in Jamaica.

The first edition featured interviews with local Jamaican music icons who told of the significance of Clarks shoes, along with photography by Mark Read.

These are now joined in the updated version by archival images taken by photographers Adrian Boot, Beth Lesser, Dave Hendley and David Corio, plus new illustrations by Paris-based artist Ben Dorado.

The new edition also includes an expanded chapter on trends that emerged from Jamaica, further interviews with reggae and dancehall artists, and historic images and detail illustrating how Clarks seized on the brand’s presence in Jamaica through advertising.

The book’s publication inadvertently coincides with the release of a short film by Clarks itself on the brand’s long relationship with Jamaica.

Clarks in Jamaica by Al Fingers is published by One Love Books; onelovebooks.com

