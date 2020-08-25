How to keep your clients (and yourself) happy

What do you do when a client’s being difficult? Is it always worth arguing for your idea? CR tackles these, and more, with help from creatives across the worlds of advertising, illustration and film

Clients are a major part of most creative disciplines, and learning how to deal with them is an ongoing process. But understanding how to negotiate, communicate, and handle crises is an essential part of making great work. It’s also good preparation for the inevitable times when clients are making life difficult.

CR spoke with people working in advertising, illustration and filmmaking to find out everything graduates need to know before landing their first client, as well as the key considerations that’ll keep your creative relationships on the straight and narrow.