Clients, creativity and the importance of walking to the lift

While flexible working brings many joys, the opportunities for serendipitous casual conversations with clients are hard to repeat remotely, says Jaime Mandelbaum, CCO, Europe at VMLY&R

Let me paint you a familiar scene. You have just finished a meeting with a prospect or client. Things went well. The typo on slide 14 went unnoticed. Conversation flowed, croissants were passed, and ideas were exchanged.

And as the official meeting draws to a close, the real business begins.

On the way out, you will gently traipse towards the elevator. On the way in, you may have discussed your weekend or the weather, but on the way out, you candidly chat business. And this is often where you’ll hear the most critical part of a project.