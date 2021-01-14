Have club graphics been co-opted?

The CIA’s contentious new look has been likened to designs that emerged from electronic music culture. This is the latest example of club-style visuals appearing in unexpected places – we examine whether it’s a hostile takeover or the natural order of things

By

As the coronavirus pandemic refuses to relinquish its grip on the world, the live events industry remains in a state of stasis in many countries. Despite the obvious challenges facing nightlife venues, talk of a new underground space surfaced only a few days into the new year after a slick visual emerged. Yet the date in the corner of the image didn’t pertain to a launch night for a club – it instead marked the moment when a new look would be unveiled by the Central Intelligence Agency.

The CIA’s repackaged website and tone drew comparisons to the streamlined language and promises offered up by ad agency websites and content houses. Yet it was its visual identity, replete with futuristic 3D linear visualisations and chunky typography, which saw mockery come in thick and fast from the design community and beyond. A new additional logo – which might have seemed familiar to fans of Peter Saville’s topographic design for Joy Divison album Unknown Pleasures – attracted endless comparisons to electronic music festivals. Every facet called to mind the visuals that routinely appear around cities on clandestine fly posters promoting nightlife events. Meanwhile the new website shows outlined type similar to Crack Magazine’s cover font, and additional designs reminiscent of LED lighting used on blingy logos for the likes of Clubland.

The redesign marked a new recruitment drive for “people from all backgrounds and walks of life” – a push that broadly explains this unexpected approach to the visual language, which distances itself from archaic bureaucracy and negative perceptions of US security and intelligence operations. A CIA spokesperson told the New York Times that the new look is designed to “pique the interest of talented applicants and provide a modern, relatable experience”.

Top: 3D pattern used on the new CIA website. Above: the CIA’s new logo

The CIA redesign drew substantial attention – unsurprising for an organisation of its size making a move like this – with much of it negative. “I just think it’s so poorly designed – just repeating CIA around the edges. It looks like a student’s done it, or at least someone that doesn’t understand why – let’s call them ‘techno graphics’ – look the way that they do,” says Ian Anderson, who runs Sheffield-based studio The Designers Republic, which is renowned for its logos and album art for musicians including Warp artists Aphex Twin, Squarepusher and Autechtre. “I think it’s an awful logo. I mean, it doesn’t have any gravity of what the CIA is. It’s a little bit like when banks decide they’re going to be a bit funky. That’s fine but at the heart of it, I want a bank to be reliable, and I don’t want my bank manager to be the bloke standing next to me at an Autechre gig – I want him to be pretty boring, but really good at managing my account.”

More from CR

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham